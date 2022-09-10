BTS to BLACKPINK, Must Have K Pop Bands on Your Playlist
Korean pop has taken the taken the entire world by storm with their sensational music. From BTS, BLACKPINK to Twice and Seventeen, K pop songs are topping the charts, a few even get featured on the US Billboard list.
And do you know these K pop bands even have a following in India?
Well, that apart, the most unique feature about these groups is that, all the K pop bands have given a name to their fandom. For example, BTS fans are called ARMY while BLACKPINK fans are called BLINKS. So here's a look at few k pop bands that you must have on your playlist, if you love music.
BTS
BLACKPINK
SEVENTEEN
Twice
EXO
Itzy
Red Velvet
(G)I-DLE