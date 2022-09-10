BTS to BLACKPINK, Must Have K Pop Bands on Your Playlist

Sep 10, 2022, 09:27 IST
- Sakshi Post

Korean pop has taken the taken the entire world by storm with their sensational music. From BTS, BLACKPINK to Twice and Seventeen, K pop songs are topping the charts, a few even get featured on the US Billboard list.
And do you know these K pop bands even have a following in India? 

Well, that apart, the most unique feature about these groups is that, all the K pop bands have given a name to their fandom. For example, BTS fans are called ARMY while BLACKPINK fans are called BLINKS. So here's a look at few k pop bands that you must have on your playlist, if you love music.
 

BTS

BLACKPINK

SEVENTEEN

Twice
 

EXO

Itzy 

 Red Velvet

(G)I-DLE


