This BTS Band Member is The Most Followed Celebrity on Spotify

Kim Taehyung aka V, the vocalist of the Korean boy band BTS, has millions of followers worldwide, for his handsome looks and soothing voice.

BTS ARMY loves the deep vocals that he has lent to every song. V has a unique voice that can fit into every song.

Now BTS V fan following on Spotify has surpassed 8 million. He has become the fourth South Korean soloist to achieve this. He achieved this with just three Original Sound Tracks (OST) of Christmas Tree, Singularity and winter Bear which has consistently been the highest gainer. V also created a record as the most followed Korean soloist in 2022.

