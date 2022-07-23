BTS ARMY's Frequently Asked Questions to BTS Members

The world’s famous K-Pop band BTS has always had untold stories about them, and their fans called ARMY are always curious to know more about them.

Whenever there is an interview or an insta Live, the BTS ARMY shoots all sorts of questions at BTS.

But do you know what are the most frequently asked questions by BTS ARMY to the bangtan Boys?

Here are a set of questions we have compiled:

Does BTS want one more member?

Does BTS have any other girl in their group?

Does BTS eat spicily?

“Are Jin and Namjoon dating?”

Does BTS know English?

How does BTS learn English?

Why BTS is popular?

After the BTS announced a hiatus to focus on solo concerts, there have been many questions raised by BTS Fans. Here's a look at a few...



Why BTS is on a Hiatus?

Do BTS members disband?

And the list goes to infinity.

