BTS ARMY Swoons Over BTS V New In The Soop Friendcation Poster

Jul 07, 2022, 15:25 IST
BTS ARMY Swoons Over BTS V New The Soop Friendcation Poster - Sakshi Post

After a long wait, the new official poster of In The Soop: Friendcation is out, featuring BTS V aka Kim Taehyung, Park Seo-Joon, Peakboy, Choi Woo-Shik and Park Hyung-Sik. Together they formed a friendship group called the Wooga Squad.

The HYBE’s spin-off show titled In the Soop: Friendcation will premiere on July 22 on JTBC and Disney+.

According to reports, the actors and BTS V will stay in an unknown location in the forest for a few days, and all their activities will be featured in the new spinoff show. The spin-off will feature the Wooga squad staying in the forest for 4 days and 3 nights together.

As soon as the trailer came out fans couldn’t contain their excitement over the new show and started trending it on Twitter. BTS ARMY started raving over BTS V after seeing him in a cute cuddle pose that went viral on social media.

The Soop is produced by the HYBE label, the agency behind BTS and TXT. In 2020, BTS sent out the first In The Soop. They spent a week together in the forest, bonding over food, music, and more. The episodes presented a closer look at each member and their bond with each other. 

Also Read: BLACKPINK to Make Comeback in August after Long Hiatus


Read More:

Tags: 
BTS
BTS V
In The Soop: Friendcation
In The Soop new poster
Advertisement
Back to Top