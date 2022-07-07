BTS ARMY Swoons Over BTS V New In The Soop Friendcation Poster

After a long wait, the new official poster of In The Soop: Friendcation is out, featuring BTS V aka Kim Taehyung, Park Seo-Joon, Peakboy, Choi Woo-Shik and Park Hyung-Sik. Together they formed a friendship group called the Wooga Squad.

The HYBE’s spin-off show titled In the Soop: Friendcation will premiere on July 22 on JTBC and Disney+.

#IN_THE_SOOP : Friendcation Official Poster 1 ✔️Premieres July 22

➡️JTBC : 7/22(금) 밤 9시 첫 방송 (KST)

➡️Disney+ : 7/22(금) 밤 11시 공개 (KST) ✔️Cast : 박서준, 픽보이, 최우식, 박형식, 뷔

✔️New episodes on Disney+ every Friday at 11PM (KST)#인더숲 #우정여행 pic.twitter.com/EJizlIFmNC — IN THE SOOP Official (@INTHESOOP_TV) July 6, 2022

According to reports, the actors and BTS V will stay in an unknown location in the forest for a few days, and all their activities will be featured in the new spinoff show. The spin-off will feature the Wooga squad staying in the forest for 4 days and 3 nights together.

As soon as the trailer came out fans couldn’t contain their excitement over the new show and started trending it on Twitter. BTS ARMY started raving over BTS V after seeing him in a cute cuddle pose that went viral on social media.

HE LOOKS SO CUDDLY I CAN'T WAIT pic.twitter.com/zdsshU4e00 — Shru⁷ (@bangtinyboyys) July 6, 2022

OMG WOOGA IN THE SOOP?! — kei ⑰ (@Y00NH0L1C) July 6, 2022

are we ready for the baby energy taehyung will exhibit in the soop with wooga squad — v. (@soulmataes) July 6, 2022

The Soop is produced by the HYBE label, the agency behind BTS and TXT. In 2020, BTS sent out the first In The Soop. They spent a week together in the forest, bonding over food, music, and more. The episodes presented a closer look at each member and their bond with each other.

