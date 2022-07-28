BTS ARMY Shows Proof of Jimin Dating Song Da Eun

BTS member Jimin was in the news for his rumoured dates with many popular K-Pop stars and actresses. Now the buzz is that he is dating Korean actress Song Da Eun.

An unknown source has released the proof photos showing that they were dating, but which is reportedly deleted later for reasons unknown. The pieces of evidence include both members wearing the same kind of jewellery and attending the same event at a time.

Very soon after hearing the news BTS ARMY folks went into a frenzy and were super excited and started supporting him to start having a real relationship.

Many were congratulating the couple, while a few posted derogative comments about the pictures and news.

As of now the BTS member Jimin or Korean actress Song Da Eun didn't react to the news.

Here are the tweets of fans.

I don't think the two of them are dating. From all the evidence it seems like maybe Song Da Eun is having a crush on Jimin. Same Instagram posts and jewelery might be a coincidence and if not then maybe Song Da Eun tried to match jewelry with Jimin.

Army should always support him — Ayesha Batool (@ARKA0015) July 26, 2022

Rumors between BTS Jimin and dating show Heart Signal participant Song Daeun spreadhttps://t.co/MNaLwshZ5L pic.twitter.com/Xh2ZFBc38A — pannchoa (@pannchoa) July 18, 2022

Jimin with Song Da Eun? but the gap year...

idc but if it's real I'll support them — shirley mangap || suka heeseung (@cheeddeung) July 24, 2022

