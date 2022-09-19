BTS ARMY In Love With V's Pics For Vogue Korea's October Issue

Is there any need to give an introduction about BTS' V's fan following? Obviously, a big No. He enjoys an incredible fan following and especially girls love him to the core. Everything about the seven members of the K-pop group - RM, V, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook is a topic of discussion for not only BTS ARMY but also for other music lovers.

We all know that V aka Kim Tae-hyung posed for the cover magazine of Vogue Korea and shared his photos on his Instagram account. Within no time, the pictures went viral. Now, a few more photos of V have been released and BTS members couldn't keep their calm. Here are the photos, just give a look at them.

After seeing the photos, one of the fans wrote, "TAEHYUNG’s Vogue magazine will be remembered by ages, He is a Global Icon, Speechless what vogue-Cartier-him have created !! V ICON OF AN ERA."

