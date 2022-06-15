BTS ARMY Hopes Crushed After Bangtan Boys Announce Hiatus After Yet to Come Release

Devraj Bollareddy

BTS’s new release, ‘yet to come’ left fans with high hopes about the band’s future, these hopes were crushed yesterday when BTS, during a fun fiesta dinner planned for their fans announced that they will be going on a hiatus. This comes as a surprise since BTS has produced many chart-topping hits over the past few years and their music not only performed well in the Korean market but also crossed over into international markets and was met with great success there as well. The past couple of years especially saw BTS collaborate with big names in the American music industry such as Halsey and The Chainsmokers. If anything, this success would lead anyone to believe that the band will keep pursuing projects like this and push harder. However, yesterday’s news left many fans feeling emotional and heartbroken since it arrived so unexpectedly.

There is some good news for BTS fans though, although the band announced a hiatus, which could mean no more music from the boys as a band for a while. They said that they will take this valuable time to work on solo projects. It is exciting to think about what direction each of the boys will take sonically and artistically since this is a great opportunity for them to explore themselves and come up with their own individual sounds, separate from the BTS brand.

The exact details behind the hiatus are not yet clear and to be honest, only time will tell. For now, BTS members stated that they will take this time to explore and work on solo endeavours. While Hybe, the South Korean entertainment company behind BTS said that this is not a formal hiatus and that the members will work on solo projects as well as some group projects for BTS. The only thing we know about boy bands and hiatus’ is that they are often unpredictable and there is a lot more that goes on behind the scenes so only time will tell if this is a temporary change or a permanent one.