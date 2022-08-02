BTS ARMY Go Crazy After Reading Hobi's Emotional Note

BTS J-Hope lit up Lollapalooza n Chicago with his electrifying performance on July 31st. This is the first time a South Korean actor is making headlines at the US' biggest music festival.

Fans were seen continuously chanting J-Hope from start to finish. Not just fans, one of the BTS members, Jimin also came all the way to cheer for hyung.

J-Hope was overwhelmed by all the love he got from the music fest. He took to Instagram to express his feelings in the form of a post.

“July 31, 2022, is going to be one of my greatest and unforgettable moments.

Lollapalooza was one of the most important challenges of Jack in the Box.

Preparing an hour-long show with me front and center was just one dread-filled moment after another,

and I whipped myself forward as hard as I could, again and again, to practice for the show.

Most of all, preparing every detail with so much attention and care made me learn along the way about who I really am.

Yesterday was the culmination of this whole process,

and that’s why it’ll be that much more of a treasured memory in my life’s history,

and have that much more meaning!!!

I want to thank all of the staff who worked so hard for Lollapalooza,

all of my buddies in the band and the dance crew, Becky G for her special presence, Jimin who came so far to cheer me on, and above all I want to thank our ARMY who made yesterday’s stage shine even more brightly,

and I would like to thank once again all the organizers of Lollapalooza who gave me this amazing opportunity !!!” the post captioned.

He posted many photos from the concert and thanked all his fans.

