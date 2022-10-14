BTS ARMY Can’t Stop Gushing Over KBC Question, Here’s Why

As BTS Korean pop culture sensation is gearing up to perform ‘Yet To Come’ in Busan city of South Korean on Sunday, October 15, the BTS Army has one more reason to be happy — a clip from Kaun Banega Crorepati, India’s quiz show is going viral on the internet where the show’s host is introduced to K-pop.

In the video clip of October 12 episode of KBC, the show host Amitabh Bachchan can be seen asking a contestant Dr. Tanvi Khanna from Patiala, a question on Korean band BTS.

The question displayed on her computer screen is worth Rs 5000 and it is, “The band BTS, having Jin, SUGA, and J-Hope as three of its members, is from which Asian country?”

The options for answering the question were : A. South Korea, B. Iran, C. Sri Lanka and D. Mongolia.

The contestant knew the answer, so she quickly gave the correct answer saying that she is a K-Pop fan. Amitabh Bachchan then asked her what does K-Pop mean, to which Tanvi explained to Big B that it stands for Korean Pop music.

The video clip is being shared by the fans of the South Korean band BTS, known as ARMY. The BTS ARMY is thrilled to see their favourite K-pop band appear on one of India’s biggest and longest TV shows.