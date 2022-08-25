BTS ARMY, BLINKS Celebrate After Blackpink Jennie Spotted Hanging Our With Taehyung Backstage

There are rumours for a long time in the K-Pop industry, that BTS members V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK Jennie are dating.

For some time there were claims that the couple is enjoying their holiday at Jeju Island.

Some unknown sources also released some pictures of them together in the surroundings of the Island.

Some say that the pics are edited by the BTS ARMY or BLINKS, while a few others claim it is real. But neither of the two has reacted to it.

And after a long time, a few photos have been released on social media showing Taehyung hanging out with Jennie on his Paris trip.

There is also a picture where Jennie is seen taking a mirror selfie when Taehyung is getting ready for his Paris Fashion Week.

Fans claim that it is an edited picture, whereas some say it is real.

(Twitter Source: gurumiharibo)

Whether it is true or not, BLINKS and ARMY seem to be having fun.

