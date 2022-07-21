BTS 2030 Busan World Expo Ambassadors

BTS, the South Korean music band, was formally named as the 2030 Busan World Expo's honorary public relations ambassador. It was revealed last month that BTS will lead a global performance in October to boost their country's ambition to host the 2030 World Expo in the port city of Busan.

The members are honoured to be designated as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan, according to the RM of BTS.

BTS, Honorary Ambassador of the World EXPO 2030 Busan!! We are proud of you BTS!! 💜💜💜@BTS_twt#BTS_WORLDEXPO_AMBASSADORS pic.twitter.com/6YespURB7J — ɴᴀʀᴀ⁷🇹🇹 ‹|› PR⟬⟭⟬⟭F 🃏 (@euphorianyx_) July 19, 2022

"BTS will do all possible to help bring the World Expo 2030 to Busan. Beginning with the Global Busan Concert in October, we will engage in a variety of ambassador activities. We will also make extra efforts to not only support the nation's ambition but also to promote the Republic of Korea's magnificent nature and culture across the world, "RM added

Also Read: Instagram Influencers: BTS Kim Taehyung Joins League of Kardashian and Ronaldo

The event was co-hosted by the 2030 Busan World Expo Bidding Committee and Busan City and took place on the 19th floor conference hall of BTS studio HYBE Co., Ltd. All BTS members, as well as South Korean Prime Minister Han Deok-soo, co-chair of the 2030 Busan World Expo, Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Chairman Choi Tae-won, Busan Mayor Park Hyung-Joon, and HYBE CEO Park Ji-won attended the ceremony. Prime Minister Han Duk-soo expressed thanks to BTS for accepting the expo ambassadorship.