BTS’ Jungkook Is Sexiest International Man Alive By People Magazine

Jungkook, member of the biggest boyband BTS has been crowned as the sexiest international man alive. The poll that was run by the popular ‘PEOPLE’ magazine also had famous names like Noah Centineo, Dan Levy, Harry Styles and Shawn Mendes competing for the title. Jungkook won as he got the maximum number of votes. It was confirmed by the magazine that it was indeed a fierce competition.

ARMYs (BTS fans) celebrated Jungkook’s win by trending the hashtag “#SexiestManJungkook” on Twitter. The hashtag was flooded with appreciation tweets about not just his looks but also his humble personality.

Jungkook is the youngest member of the pop sensation group, BTS. He also bagged the first place in TC Candler’s Most Handsome Men 2019 list.