Bride Hansika Motwani Glows In Orange Colour Mehandi Outfit

Actress Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend and business partner Sohael Khaturiya on December 4.

Hansika and Sohael's pre-wedding festivities have already started. Several pictures of the bride-to-be from her Mehendi ceremony is doing the rounds on the internet.

For the ceremony, the actress opted for a yellow and orange tie-dye sharara. She completed her look with oxidised jhumkas and bindi and tied her hair in a low ponytail.

In one of the videos, Hansika was seen dancing with Sohael as she got her mehendi put on her leg. The video ended with the duo laughing.

The intimate ceremony was reportedly attended by close friends and family members of Hansika and Sohael.

The couple will reportedly tie the knot in a traditional Sindhi ceremony, which will be held at the Mundota Fort and Palace, in Rajasthan. The wedding ceremony will be royal, with a touch of vintage, as the venue is 450-year-old.

Earlier this month, Hansika shared a series of photographs of her marriage proposal with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Hansika and Sohael have been best friends for a while. Sohael is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur.

Motwani began her career with TV show Kis Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and later appeared on Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Son Pari. She also starred as a child actor in Hrithik Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya.

Courtesy FPJ

