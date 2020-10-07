Tollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal broke the big news on October 6th. The 'Magadheera' actress revealed that she is all set to tie the knot with a Mumbai-based entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. She took to her social media and announced the good news. The actress is now going to join the list of south Indian celebs who tied the knot during the coronavirus pandemic.

She shared a post on Instagram that reads: "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit."

She further added, "I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

Nisha Agarwal, the sister of Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram and shared a couple of adorable pictures. In the photos, one could see Kajal wearing a little black dress and a sash that reads: 'Bride-to-be'. Both of them elevated their looks by adding headgears of sorts. Here are the photos.

On the career front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. She will also be seen in Dulqer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari's film titled, Hey Sinamika. She is waiting for the release of Mosagallu in which she will be seen playing Vishnu Manchu's sister.