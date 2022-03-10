Brian Tellis and Ideabrew Studios launch The Chinwag Collective

Ideabrew Studios, one of the fastest-growing podcast studios – and Brian Tellis – renowned host, performer, and theatre personality - have recently launched the biggest podcast of the year for the M&E Industry - ‘The Chinwag Collective’. As the name suggests, the podcast will feature conversations around the four pillars of the media and entertainment industry - Music, Theatre, Advertising & Marketing. These engagements will meet the people who have worked in defining and permeating this culture. Through the podcast and its other avatars, the podcast aims to establish a destination for professionals within and outside the industry to gain an incisive understanding of the M&E world.

Digging deeper into the subjects with each guest, each episode of the show will have a panel discussion featuring the host, a co-host, and a guest. The show will have a multi-host format for every episode with Brian Tellis as the showrunner and Atul Churamani, Nadir Khan, Rajeev Raja, and Atul Nath as the co-hosts. Diving deep into each vertical, every episode will have the host from that beat along with Brian and the guest. These conversations will be around the journey of the guest, the evolution of the industry, current trends, upcoming challenges, amongst other topics. Tapping into the younger audiences, these conversations will be fun and personal but also insightful that the leaders will provide.

Commenting on the new show, Aditya Kuber, CEO, Ideabrew Studios said, “We wanted to present a fun and conversational interaction celebrating the industry stalwarts from all walks of life. ‘The Chinwag Collective’ taps into the journey of these prominent leaders giving our listeners insightful content that they can learn and adapt from. We at Ideabrew Studios are proud to present a show which has some of the most influential names from the M&E industry as they continue to engage with our listeners through their ‘chinwag”.

Adding on, Brian Tellis says, “I have personally and professionally been a happy camper over decades in the Media and Entertainment Industry. Over the last few years, the industry has taken massive strides northward. New and uncharted territories have been explored and adopted. There are tons of engaging and inspiring stories waiting to be shared and consumed. The industry has many stalwarts who are repositories of these experiences and are happy to share them. Being a big sucker for storytelling, I believe that seeding and nursing the “Chinwag Collective” will make a fun, engaging, and enriching exercise for all. I am happy and excited to partner with Ideabrew Studios, whose experience and passion will take this crazy cool vision to fulfillment.”

The makers are also looking at tapping into various avenues for the format of the show over the year. Launched on 5th March 2022, the first episode saw RED FM COO Nisha Narayanan as the guest of the series. Upcoming episodes will feature conversations with Bobby Pawar, Damodar Mall, Jasper Donat, Roshan Abbas, Akarsh Khurana, and Roysten Abel offering significant insight and experience from their respective fields.

‘The Chinwag Collective’ is available on all major audio platforms in India and globally, including Spotify, Amazon Prime Music, JioSaavn, Gaana, Hungama, Wynk, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, and many more.