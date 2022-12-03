Breaking: Queency Eliminated From Bigg Boss 6 Tamil

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestants are entertaining the viewers with their intense drama and ugly fights. The show has completed its eight weeks and entering its ninth week. The contestants are giving their best in the tasks and not stepping back in any hard task to escape elimination. We can say that contestants not leaving any opportunity to impress the audience. Well, as per the unofficial Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 social media sources, Queency was eliminated from the show. Queency fans are upset with Bigg Boss Tamil 6 makers' decision and they are trolling Vijay Television for unfair elimination.

A section of the audience are happy that Queency is eliminated. They say that Queency sleeping contestant will finally is out of the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house.