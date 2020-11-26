Break To Bigg Boss 4 Telecast, Contestants Forcefully Sent Out Of House: Details Inside

The recent Nivar Cyclone has troubled all the activities not only in Chennai but also several other cities as well. According to the reports, the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 House, which has been created in Chennai’s EVP film city, has been flooded due to the rains from Cyclone Nivar. Reports are doing the rounds the makers of the show are believed to have shifted the contestants to a five-star hotel on Poonamallee. The housemates could return to the Bigg Boss house by tomorrow evening.

It is being said that efforts are on to pump out the water from the Bigg Boss house so that contestants would be back to the house at least by tomorrow. While there’s no official statement yet from the showrunners, this could potentially cause a break in the reality program. Show lovers have been wondering what the channel would air for the next two episodes as the contestants are in a hotel without cameras. A trusted source rubbished all the rumors and tell us that "The teammates are presently doing their tasks and the house is safe."

Meanwhile, today's episode is expected to be a continuation of the Bigg Boss call centre task and looks like Rio and Sanam are in for an argument after the task.Watch this space for more exciting updates!

