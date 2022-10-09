Brahmanandam's Panchathantram Release Date Announced

The much-awaited movie ‘Panchathantram’ starring Brahmanandam finally got a release date. The makers of the movie released a video teaser announcing the worldwide release of the movie on December 9.

The film which has been in the making for more than a year also features Swathi Reddy popularly known as Colours Swathi, Samuthirakani, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, Divya Vani, Rahul Vijay, Divya Sripada, Naresh Agasthya, and Srividya. Produced by Ticket Factory and S Originals the film is written and directed by debutant Harsha Pulipaka and is produced by Akhilesh Vardhan and Srujan Yarabolu. The lyrics are by Kittu Vissapragada and the music directors are Prashanth R Vihari and Shravan Bharadwaj. The Weekend Show is presenting it.

As per the glimpse the film which goes by the tagline - Fairy Tales of the Modern World, the film which seems like an anthology shows five different stories with the lead cast and Brahmanandam and Swathi Reddy at the beginning and end of the teaser.

