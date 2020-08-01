Bithiri Sathi - the name needs no introduction, right! Chevella Ravikumar aka Bithiri Sathi created his mark and stunned television audiences across both the Telugu states. He is known for his perfect comedy timings and has garnered a huge fan following in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Sathi speaks in chaste Telugu which strikes a chord with the audience.

Bithiri Sathi has the power to grab the attention of the people with his funny conversations and takes sarcasm to the next level. Bithiri Sathi will be seen in the new show, 'Garam Garam Varthalu' from August 2 onwards. The programme will be aired at 8:30 pm. Incase, you have missed it, the repeat telecast will be aired next day at 8:30 am on Sakshi TV.

The makers of the show 'Garam Garam Varthalu' have released a couple of promo videos on July 31. In the videos, one could see a cool conversation between Bithiri Sathi and Tanikella Bharani. Have a look at the videos here.

Netizens are going gaga over the previously released promos of the show and it created a buzz as the videos went viral. Have a look at the old promos of the show, 'Garam Garam Varthalu'.