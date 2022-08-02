THE BOYS Season 4: Casting

Cameron Crovetti:

Cameron can currently be seen in Prime Video’s Emmy-nominated superhero series The Boys as ‘Ryan’, son of ‘Homelander’ (Antony Starr).

A native of Southern California, Cameron Crovetti began his acting career at 8 years-old appearing in HBO’s Emmy Award-winning drama series Big Little Lies. Playing one of the twin sons (alongside his real-life twin brother Nicholas) of Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard, Cameron was nominated for a Screen Actor’s Guild Award for Best Ensemble Drama. He went on to appear in the show’s critically-acclaimed 2nd season with the opportunity to act alongside multiple Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep.

Cameron can next be seen starring opposite Naomi Watts and his twin brother Nicholas in Prime Video’s film Goodnight Mommy directed by Matt Sobel.

Cameron recently completed filming the highly-anticipated action-thriller Boy Kills World in South Africa, in which he and his brother Nicholas portray a young version of Bill Skarsgard’s ‘Boy’ character (in yet another acting turn with the Skarsgard family). Directed by Moritz Mohr and produced by Sam Raimi and Roy Lee, the film also stars Jessica Rothe, Michelle Dockery, Sharlto Copley, Andrew Koji, Famke Janssen and legendary martial arts master Yayan Ruhian.

Cameron’s previous credits include co-starring in the anthology series Dirty John opposite Amanda Peet and Christian Slater, Universal’s horror-thriller Oracle with Heather Graham, the horror-fantasy Witch Hunt with Elizabeth Mitchell, indie French drama Anywhere With You with Betsy Brandt and Lorelei Linklater, the multiple award-winning short drama Boys, as well as guest starring roles in such major tv series as Black-ish, Teachers and Single Parents.

Cameron is repped by Industry Entertainment, Osbrink Agency, Metaverse Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Valorie Curry:

Valorie Curry recently starred as the female lead, Katherine, in the Imagine/CBS series on Peacock, The Lost Symbol, based on the Dan Brown book opposite Eddie Izzard and Ashley Zukerman.

She recently wrapped shooting the co-lead role of Marissa opposite Finn Wittrock and Rita Wilson in Start Without Me, directed by Joel Gretsch. She previously starred as the female lead of Sony/Amazon’s The Tick, opposite Griffin Newman and Peter Serafinowicz. She made a star turn in the Lionsgate feature American Pastoral, co-starring opposite Ewan McGregor, Jennifer Connelly and Dakota Fanning. She starred in Adam Wingard’s film The Blair Witch sequel, also for Lionsgate. Both films premiered at Toronto 2016. Valorie was named by The Wrap as one of the 15 breakout movie stars of Fall 2016.

Curry previously had a starring role opposite Kevin Bacon and James Purefoy in Kevin Williamson’s The Following for FOX and a season-long arc on the Showtime‘s, House of Lies.

Susan Heyward:

Susan Heyward most recently starred on the OWN series, DELILAH, and will next be seen on the Apple+ series, HELLO TOMORROW.

She is best known for her breakout performance on the final two seasons of ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK on Netflix as ‘Tamika Ward.’ Prior, Susan was the series lead of POWERS, the first original series for Sony/PlayStation and is also known for her major arcs as ‘Cece Matthews’ on HBO’s VINYL as well as THE FOLLOWING on FOX.

Other television credits include 30 ROCK (NBC), TOMMY (CBS), CONVICTION (ABC), UNFORGETTABLE (A&E), LAW & ORDER (NBC), and 666 PARK AVENUE (ABC).

On Broadway, Susan originated the role of ‘Rose Granger-Weasley’ in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD and also was seen in THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL. She is represented by A3 Artists Agency.

About The Boys:

The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought—the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super-powerful.

Season Three of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers. The Boys is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.