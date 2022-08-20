First ‘Lal Singh Chhadha’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Dobaaraa’ and now ‘Liger’ seem to be on the chopping block of the cancel culture. As Vijay Deverakonda is aggressively promoting his upcoming sports drama titled ‘Liger’ in different cities, the call to boycott Deverakonda’s movie is gaining momentum on social media. Ahead of its release on August 25, #BoycottLigerMovie has started trending on Twitter.

The promoters of ‘Boycott Liger Movie’ trend on social media claim that since Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is involved in this project, therefore, people should not watch Liger movie. The sports drama movie Liger is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, directed by Puri Jagannadh and also starring Ananya Panday in the lead.

Vijay Deverakonda’s recent statement in support of Aamir Khan’s ‘Lal Singh Chhadha’, which fell victim to the cancel culture is also one of the reasons netizens seem to be angry with the Telugu actor. Take a look at some of the user's reactions who call for boycotting the 'Liger' movie.

It's another Boycott of Bollywood movie Liger which is produced by Karan Johar production.

Start your #BoycottBollywood

hashtag again 👊#BoycottLigerMovie pic.twitter.com/V3YKinyP8z — Vikas Bal ❤️🇮🇳 (@vikasbal_Bjym) August 20, 2022

There was a time when South Indian movie industries (Tollywood, Kollywood & Mollywood) used to be self sufficient without Bollywood. They used to create impact without Bollywood. But it seems that now they cannot do anything without Bollywood. #BoycottLigerMovie #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/SCNHG39AND — Rudrabha (@iamrudrabha) August 20, 2022

I support this trend #BoycottLigerMovie And I support #BoycottLiger The most trending hashtag on Twitter is #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/Ubo6XDfZ5f — Van|sha mus|ng w|th SSR (@TILIGETITRIGHT) August 19, 2022

Let's show these druggies their real aukaad guys!! Mafìa Of Bollywood "Karan Johar" Nepotism is in his blood. Don't watch all these stupid Bollywood movies Warriors instead use your money & time for yourselves & your Family 😏!!!#BoycottBollywood #BoycottLigerMovie pic.twitter.com/gAwvpbO49N — Golu (@My_LifeV) August 20, 2022

The film Liger marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema while this is Ananya's first multi-lingual film. The popular American boxer Mike Tyson is playing a cameo in the movie. The film's trailer and songs have gathered positive feedback from the audience.

