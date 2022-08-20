BoycottLigerMovie Trends As Netizens Abhor Karan Johar’s Involvement in the Making

Aug 20, 2022, 18:49 IST
- Sakshi Post

First ‘Lal Singh Chhadha’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Dobaaraa’ and now ‘Liger’ seem to be on the chopping block of the cancel culture. As Vijay Deverakonda is aggressively promoting his upcoming sports drama titled ‘Liger’ in different cities, the call to boycott Deverakonda’s movie is gaining momentum on social media. Ahead of its release on August 25, #BoycottLigerMovie has started trending on Twitter. 

The promoters of ‘Boycott Liger Movie’ trend on social media claim that since Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is involved in this project, therefore, people should not watch Liger movie. The sports drama movie Liger is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, directed by Puri Jagannadh and also starring Ananya Panday in the lead. 

Vijay Deverakonda’s recent statement in support of Aamir Khan’s ‘Lal Singh Chhadha’, which fell victim to the cancel culture is also one of the reasons netizens seem to be angry with the Telugu actor. Take a look at some of the user's reactions who call for boycotting the 'Liger' movie. 

Also Read: Bilkis Bano Case: Over 6,000 Citizens Group Urges SC to Send 11 Convicts Back to Jail 

The film Liger marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema while this is Ananya's first multi-lingual film. The popular American boxer Mike Tyson is playing a cameo in the movie. The film's trailer and songs have gathered positive feedback from the audience.
 


Read More:

Tags: 
Liger Movie
ananya pandey
Vijay Deveraonda
Karan Johar
Cancel culture
Advertisement
Back to Top