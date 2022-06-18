Boutique Living asks fathers to take a bow for living up to the times

Mumbai: Fathers like to be on top of what goes on. Be it work, home, or family. This is true however young the child is and however old the father may be. This continuous process of learning, discovering and trying out new things to keep his family happy are celebrated in the Father’s Day campaign by Boutique Living.

Boutique Living is a premium bed linen brand from Indo Count, one of India’s largest textile manufacturers with a massive presence in the bed linen category.

To celebrate Father’s Day, this year the brand has released a heart-warming film centered on how fathers leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of happiness for his child. They may not exactly take center stage when it comes to matters of the house but what goes backstage is endearing and worth a thousand encores. The topical conveys the message which is relevant in today’s times in defining the relationship children have with their fathers.

“Fathers are the unsung heroes of every house. And for their kids, they are supermen. But they are also vulnerable when it comes to how they are seen by their children. They will move mountains to make sure that they are always larger-than-life in the eyes of their children. Boutique Living stands for comfort and warmth at home and this film celebrates the comfortable relationship a child has with his or her father”, says Rajiv Merchant, President, (Domestic Retail), Indo Count.

“The insight here is that for a child the father is an indomitable figure. Not bending, not yielding and maybe even having a very fixed view of things. But the lockdown gave fathers and children more time with each other and they got to know each other better. That’s when a child saw the attempts fathers make to be relevant in their lives”, says Israa Khan, Associate Vice President , thought blurb communications.

This film has been released on digital media and social media platforms on Father’s Day.