Bombay Talkies' Is About The Challenges Of Urban Living: Darshan Jariwala

National award-winning actor Darshan Jariwala is a familiar face in Hindi films, television and theatre and stars in Zee Theatre's acclaimed presentation, 'Bombay Talkies'. The play that is currently available on Airtel Spotlight depicts the lives of seven people living in Mumbai, all with their own uniquely moving stories. Each character communicates their lived experience candidly while subtly alluding at greater truths about human existence and urban living.

Sharing his experiences about working in the play, Darshan says, "I have high regard for the director Vikram Kapadia who also happens to be a dear friend.

The play deals with setbacks and challenges that people experience in big cities and I enjoyed being a part of this narrative. "



About the ensemble cast, he says, "Every single actor has been well-cast and we worked very well as a team even though we had different trajectories and our own monologues to work on."

About the digitisation of plays, Darshan opines, "Well, since the pandemic, the delivery mode of content and especially theatre has undergone a change. Teleplays are a great way of archiving good theatre and this is a positive step that must be encouraged. Electronic media and storytelling through film, the small screen and via the web is the way forward."

'Bombay Talkies' also stars Namit Das, Neil Bhoopalam, Mansi Multani, Anahita Uberoi, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee, Rasika Dugal and Tushar Mathews.'