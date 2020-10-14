Bomb Threat Call To Actor Dhanush’s house

A bomb threat call was made to Tamil actor Dhanush's house. According to reports, the Chennai police control room received a call twice from an anonymous person who claimed that they have placed a Bomb In Dhanush's residence in Chennai. Police have conducted search operations at his residence in Abhiramapuram in Chennai and later confirmed it as a hoax call. Police are trying to trace the caller's identity. Further inquiry in on.

On the career front, Dhanush has a few films in his pipeline including Jagame Thandhiram by Karthik Subbaraj. Dhanush’s forthcoming flick ‘Gangster’ shoot was wrapped up well before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed. They are yet to announce the release date of the film. Aishwarya Lekshmi is the leading lady opposite Dhanush in Gangster.