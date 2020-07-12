MUMBAI: Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have tested negative for coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan shared on Saturday night that they have tested positive for coronavirus. Big B and Abhishek have got mild symptoms and have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

The other family members, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and granddaughter Aaradhya have undergone tests for COVID-19. The results came negative and they are in isolation. Shweta Nanda the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan also tested negative for coronavirus. Amitabh along with his family members stays in his Jalsa bungalow.

Maharastra Health Minister Rajesh Tope speaking to a news channel said that, "Only Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's corona report has come as of now. Their family members, staff, drivers etc have been tested for the deadly virus at Nanavati Hospital."

Abhishek said, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."