NEW DELHI: Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif was very quick to experiment with the new feature on Instagram Reels. Facebook-owned Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows the users to create a 15-seconds video. Katrina shared a small video on her Instagram in which one could see Kat and her sister Isabelle having some gala time.

In the video, one could see the 'Bharat' actress and Isabelle cleaning, laughing, posing with their brooms as Benee's 'Find An Island' plays in the backdrop. She captioned the video as, "All day every day I think this is what you do with reels." Here is the post, just give a look at it.

Isabelle Kaif is all set to follow Katrina Kaif's footsteps and is going to enter the Bollywood very soon. Sources say that she will be seen in a film, 'Time To Dance' directed by Remo D' Souza's assistant director Stanley D'Costa. Sooraj Pancholi will be seen as the lead in the film.

Isabelle in an interview with Filmfare said that "It's a great time to be entering the (Hindi film) industry. I'm really excited about the way Hindi cinema has evolved. Bollywood is going through a great time."

Isabelle also revealed that she is very lucky to have a sister like Katrina and further added that "Katrina is so good at what she does and she is also successful in Bollywood. It makes complete sense, as she knows how things work."

On the World Sibling Day, Katrina Kaif shared a funny video on her Instagram. She captioned it as, "We’re not sure what it is either .... we ll let u know when we do." Here is the video.

On the career front Katrina Kaif was last seen in the movie 'Bharat' directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman Khan and Disha Patani also acted in the film. The 'Tinger Zinda Hai' actress will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar.