Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is going to create a celebrity voice for Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa. He will be the first Indian celebrity to lend his voice for Alexa. The company first collaborated with a celebrity in the US, launched the voice of actor Samuel L. Jackson for voice assistant. It has since added professional voice actors who recite Shakespeare, Mark Twain, proverbs, and fables.

Amazon announced on its India blog on Monday, "The baritone that has enchanted the Indian film industry for over five decades, will soon deliver a unique voice experience to the many Indian customers who use Alexa. Mr. Bachchan’s iconic voice on Alexa by purchasing the Amitabh Bachchan voice experience."

The blog post also reads as, "It will include popular offerings like jokes, weather, shayaris, motivational quotes, advice and more. When launched next year, customers in India can easily invoke the Amitabh Bachchan voice experience by just asking Alexa and instantly getting their favorite superstar’s voice responding to popular requests."

According to the reports, the legendary actor's Alexa skill will be limited to India and he will speak in Hindi. Alexa is available on Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV Stick, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and TVs and it is also available through the Alexa app or the Amazon app on Android.

Amitabh Bachchan said that, "Technology has always given me an opportunity to adapt to the new form. Be it in movies, TV shows, podcasts, and now, I am excited to create this voice experience in partnership with Amazon and Alexa. With voice technology, we are building something to engage more effectively with my audience and well-wishers.”

Amazon India’s Alexa leader Puneesh Kumar said that, “Mr. Bachchan’s voice is truly memorable for any Indian who has grown-up with Bollywood. This combination delivers a perfect pitch to further delight and simplify the lives of our customers. We are excited to see how our customers will respond when they use Alexa and hear his voice.”