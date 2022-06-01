Bollywood Singer KK's Last Picture Before Demise

Bollywood Singer KK's death has left a huge void in the music industry. Celebrities from across the industries are paying tributes to the singer. KK collapsed at his hotel minutes after his concert in Kolkata. The 53-year-old singer's death has shocked fans, who just can't digest the news. Now, the last few pics of KK just hours before his death have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Singer KK posted a few pics from his Kolkata concert held at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium. He was seen singing and dancing to the beats of music while entertaining his fans minutes before his death. Singer KK died of cardiac arrest and was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Here's a look at Singer KK's last photos and Instagram post: