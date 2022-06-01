Bollywood Singer KK Songs in Telugu

Jun 01, 2022, 08:35 IST
RIP Singer KK: Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK was declared brought dead by doctors at the CMRI Hospital in Kolkata where he was rushed to a hospital after the singer collapsed. Minutes ago, KK performed at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium in Kolkata. 

It is learned that the 53-year-old singer collapsed after returning to his hotel. Attempts to save him failed as he had already breathed his last. 
His songs like Pal and Yaaron are anthems of college farewells to this day.

For all the Tollywood movie-buffs who are wondering if KK has any Telugu song to his credit, here you go...

Singer KK Telugu Songs List 

Cheliya Cheliya from Gharshana 

I am very sorry - Nuvve Nuvve

Ye Mera Jaha - Kushi 

Cheliya Cheliya - Yevadu 

Pataku Pranam - Vasu   

My heart is beating - Jalsa


