MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (34) committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday.

According to the preliminary investigation, the actor was found hanging at his Mumbai residence. Bollywood celebrities have expressed their shock over the suicide of Sushant.

According to sources, when his body was found hanging in his residence, some of his friends were also present at home. After he didn't open the door for a long time, the door was broken and he was found hanging.

As per police reports, the actor was suffering from depression for the past six months. One of his friends told that the reason for the actor to take this extreme step was depression.

Some of the sources said that the actor had hosted a party to close group of friends at his house on Saturday, but none of his friends has confirmed this as of now.

He went into his room late at night and didn't wake up in the morning. He didn't respond after repeated knocking of the door by house help. The house help then called his friends and they broke open the door and found him hanging.

He has debuted in Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che! and his last movie was Chhichhore. The actor has won several awards for his work in movies like M.S. Dhoni, Kedarnath and PK .

This the fourth death of a film personality from the Bollywood film industry in the past two months.In the past two months, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor passed away due to physical ailments and Wajid Khan died due to COVID-19 infection.

Bollywood celebrities expressed grief and condolences poured for the 'MS Dhoni' actor's death.