HYDERABAD: Bollywood Greek God, Hrithik Roshan is known for his exceptional dancing skills and he is an inspiration to many dancers. The hot and stunning actor wows all and sundry with his dance moves and he is often referred to as king of dance by his fans. Now, the actor surprised all by reacting to a video of a little girl dancing to the song, 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar'. This song is from Hrithik Roshan's 2019 blockbuster movie, War. The flick, War is an action film which has Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.

Hrithik Roshan not only retweeted the video of the girl but also appreciated the girl calling her a 'Star'. In the original tweet, it was tweeted that, "Got this video on whats app don't know this little princess but she dances her heart out." The little girl was seen in red coloured shirt and denim shorts. The post further stated that she will definitely give a tough competition to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Here is the tweet.

What a star ⭐️ love ! https://t.co/01sPoPnpnO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 12, 2020

The little girl responded to the tweet and wrote as, "I'm Geet Kaur Bagga from Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh)". She thanked Hrithik Roshan and said that he is an inspiration for her. Here are a few more videos from the Twitter account of Geet Kaur. The little one is fabulous. Just have a look at the videos here.