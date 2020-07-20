Filmmakers have that art of grabbing the attention of the folks and create masterpieces. Every director has his own way of narrating scenes and they love to give the audience a spectacular feel. Films make us live in the world of love, drama, action, saga, etc, for a couple of hours. The captain of the ship tries to capture beautiful scenes and make the people think about such locations; while some others even mark the place in their bucket list to explore. Here are some of the Bollywood films in which one could see fake locations.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani:

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani - A romantic drama directed by Ayan Mukerji won accolades from all the corners. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone acted in the lead roles. Can anyone forget the trekking scenes between Naina and Bunny from the film? Obviously, a big No. But my dear readers, don't try to book tickets to Manali by having a look at the hills... It's not Manali but to everyone's surprise, the shooting took place in Gulmarg.

Location: Manali

Actually Shot In Gulmarg:

Mary Kom:

Mary Kom, a biographical sports drama directed by Omung Kumar and financed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Priyanka Chopra acted in the lead role of the boxer. The shooting of Mary Kom's home town of Manipur was actually filmed in Himachal Pradesh.

Location: Manipur

Actually Shot In Himachal Pradesh:

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai:

A film that created magic and Karan Johar narrated the story in the most interesting manner. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol lived in the roles of Rahul and Anjali respectively. The college scenes were not shot in St.Xavier's School but Karan chose the University of Mauritius instead. In the film, Rahul travels to Shimla to meet Anjali but it was filmed in Shimla, it was shot in Tamil Nadu hill station, Ooty.

Location: Shimla and St. Xaviers:

Actually Shot In Ooty & University of Mauritius

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham:

Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad is known for its spectacular buildings and fabulous locations; From Police Stations to any picturesque flower garden, it has the capability to portray any location on the big screens. Well, coming to Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, the gigantic mansion in which the great Raichand’s lived is actually located in London and called as Waddesdon Manor. Chandni Chowk place where Kajol’s home was shown is all located in the Ramoji Film City.

Location: Delhi And Chandni Chowk

Actually Shot In Ramoji Film City And London

Fanaa:

Fanaa - This movie united Kajol and Aamir Khan after many years on the screen. Well, in the movie the love story of Zooni and Rehan was shown amidst the picturesque background of snowy capes of Kashmir. But it was actually short in Poland.

Location: Kashmir

Actually Shot In Poland:

Bhajrangi Bhaijan:

Coming to Bhajrangi Bhaijan movie, the reel location was Sultanpur Pakistan but it was actually shot at Sonamarg, Kashmir. In the flick, it was shown that Munni hails from Sultanpur, but the makers managed to complete their shooting in the valleys of Kashmir.

Location: Pakistan

Actually Shot In Sonamarg, Kashmir

Chennai Express:

The film Chennai Express wasn't filmed in Chennai but some parts of the movie were actually shot at Wai near Pune. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone acted in the lead roles and the action comedy drama was directed by Rohit Shetty. The film turned out as a blockbuster.

Location: Chennai

Actually Shot In Wai, Pune