Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have been questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death and an alleged drug nexus involving the members of B-town film industry.

Deepika Padukone, one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood was questioned by NCB for nearly six hours on Saturday in Mumbai. Not only Deepika but also Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan's statements have been recorded by NCB. According to the reports, the mobile phones of actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been seized by the Narcotics Control Bureau. NCB has also seized Rakul Preet, Simone Khambatta, Karishma Prakash, and Jaya Shah's mobiles. It is said that the data will be retrieved from the mobiles with the help of forensic experts.

Earlier on Friday, the NCB also questioned Tollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh along with Jaya Saha and Karishma Prakash who are employees of Kwan talent management agency.

Kshitij Ravi Prasad was arrested by NCB in the drugs case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on Saturday. A small quantity of marijuana was reportedly recovered from Kshitij Prasad's residence in Mumbai. NCB had also questioned Anubhav Chopra. Director, producer, and head of Dharma Productions Karan Johar released a statement and denied any links with either Kshitij Prasad or Anubhav Chopra. Here is the tweet.

The NCB officials have arrested Rhea Chakraborty, the alleged girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput who committed suicide on June 14th at his residence in Mumbai. During her questioning before arrest on September 9, she reportedly named stars like Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan.