Bollywood Director Satish Kaushik No More

Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushil passed early Thursday following a heart attack at 66 age. Anupam Kher a close friend and colleague of Satish Kaushil confirmed the news through Twitter. Satish Kaushik died after suffering a heart attack in the NCR and the body is at Fortis hospital, Gurugram. The body will be brought to Mumbai after the postmortem.

Anupam Kher wrote on Twitter “ I know “death is the ultimate truth of this world!” But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!”

Satish Kaushik was noted for his roles as "Calendar" in Mr. India, as Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana, and as "Chanu Ahmed" in Sarah Gavron's British film Brick Lane (2007). He won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award twice: in 1990 for Ram Lakhan and in 1997 for Saajan Chale Sasural.