Bollywood Choreographer Remo D'Souza Suffers Heart Attack, In ICU

Dec 11, 2020, 18:36 IST
Bollywood filmmaker, choreographer Remo D'Souza on Friday has suffered a heart attack and he has been admitted to Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai. He underwent an angioplasty on Friday. According to the reports, he is in the Intensive Care Unit and he's stable now. 

Remo D'Souza is one of the most popular choreographers in Bollywood and worked on movies such as  'Tum Bin', 'Kaante', 'Dhoom', 'Rock On' and 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'. He also directed a few films like, 'F.A.L.T.U', 'ABCD', 'A Flying Jatt', 'Race 3' and most recently 'Street Dancer'.

Celebs from film industry and fans took to Twitter to wish good health and speedy recovery for Remo D'Souza. Here are the tweets.

