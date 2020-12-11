Bollywood Choreographer Remo D'Souza Suffers Heart Attack, In ICU

Bollywood filmmaker, choreographer Remo D'Souza on Friday has suffered a heart attack and he has been admitted to Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai. He underwent an angioplasty on Friday. According to the reports, he is in the Intensive Care Unit and he's stable now.

Remo D'Souza is one of the most popular choreographers in Bollywood and worked on movies such as 'Tum Bin', 'Kaante', 'Dhoom', 'Rock On' and 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'. He also directed a few films like, 'F.A.L.T.U', 'ABCD', 'A Flying Jatt', 'Race 3' and most recently 'Street Dancer'.

Celebs from film industry and fans took to Twitter to wish good health and speedy recovery for Remo D'Souza. Here are the tweets.

Get Well Soon @remodsouza ❤️. May Allah purify you and Grant you SHIFAA !! #RemoDsouza pic.twitter.com/fAL94O7UFi — Fuzail Ahmod Tapadar (@AhmodFuzail) December 11, 2020

Shocked by the news of Remo D’Souza’s heart attack. I mean he is just 46. Wishing him speedy recovery! #remodsouza — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) December 11, 2020

Filmmaker-choreographer #RemoDsouza was admitted to the Kokilaben hospital after suffering a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/K16qxWWdMe — Rohit Rawal (@RawalRohit_) December 11, 2020

One of Bollywood's finest Choreographer #RemoDSouza hospitalized after he suffers heart attack; admitted to ICU

Wishing him a speedy recovery 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/MuTPHJ8sU8 — ᴀʙʜɪꜱʜᴇᴋ ᴘʀᴀꜱᴀᴅ (@rinku10m) December 11, 2020