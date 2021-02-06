HBD Nora Fatehi: 10 Fabulous Pics From Her Style File

Feb 06, 2021, 11:26 IST
- Sakshi Post

Nora Fatehi is celebrating her birthday today. Fans and friends are wishing the gorgeous diva on her special day. She is one of the most popular faces in the Bollywood film industry. She stepped into film industry with the movie, Roar:Tigers of the Sundarbans. Later she acted in various films and rose to fame in Telugu film industry with her special numbers in the movies like Temper, Baahubali:The Beginning, Kick 2. She also participated in reality TV show, Bigg Boss 9.  

See how fans and friends are wishing this diva. 

Nora Fatehi is not only one of the most talented stars but she also has a good fashion sense. On the occasion of Nora Fatehi's birthday, just give a look at some of the stylish pics of Nora.

 

