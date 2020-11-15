Bollywood Celebs Extend Warm Wishes On Diwali!

Bollywood celebs never forget to wish their fans on special occasions and for Diwali also, they extended their warm wishes. Several celebs took to their social media to send out heartfelt wishes. This year, due to the dangerous coronavirus pandemic things were different. Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor, and various others posted their wishes. Just scroll down the article to know who wrote what on their Twitter and Instagram handle.

T 3720 -Happy divali .. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/omcV7M56R8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 13, 2020

Wishing all a v Happy Diwali n a prosperous new year ... stay safe Styled by #AshleyRebello pic.twitter.com/pdvVNt6ElC — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 14, 2020

Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali 🙏🏼 May this Festival of Lights fill our being with positivity, hope and enlightenment. Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 14, 2020

Wish you all a very happy, healthy, peaceful and safe Diwali. 🙏🏽🪔 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 14, 2020

(1/2) I believe the family that prays together, stays together🙏🏻 and as is our family’s annual ritual, we offered our prayers to Lakshmi Maa and 🧿Samisha 🧿whose first Diwali it was. Sending prayers not just for us but for you too✨🙏🏻🪔@TheRajKundra #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/dM5nyHJPU6 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) November 14, 2020

Let us all celebrate the true spirit of Diwali and light up each other’s lives with hope#HappyDiwali #LoveAndLight pic.twitter.com/nLjhv2gpU4 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) November 14, 2020

All you need in life is a Pehli Chhalaang! This is my Chhalaang story that made me who I am today. What's yours?#ChhalaangOnPrime now streaming on @PrimeVideoIN https://t.co/YvMdOZqpS0 pic.twitter.com/DenLRMBBWd — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 14, 2020