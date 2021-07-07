Bollywood Celebrities Remember Dilip Saab, Condolences Pour in On Twitter

The demise of famous Indian actor Dilip Kumar (98) has saddened Prime Minister Narendra Modi and numerous film celebrities in Bollywood and Tollywood alike. Dilip Saab's demise marks the end of an era.

Everyone will remember Dilip Kumar as a legend in the film industry. For many years, his acting enthralled the audience. His passing is a huge loss to the film and cultural worlds. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP."

"An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry.Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades.May his soul Rest in Peace," megastar Chiranjeevi tweeted. He also shared a photo of himself and Dilip Kumar on stage at a film function.

NTR Jr also joined the bandwagon and shared his thoughts. "Dilip Kumar Saab's contribution to the growth of Indian cinema is priceless. Rest in Peace sir. You will be missed"

Venkatesh Daggubati tweeted, "Dilip Kumar Sir is no longer with us! He was and always will be a legend.

His legacy will continue to live in our hearts! My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Folded hands #ripdilipkumar"

Akshay Kumar Tweeted, "To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him.

My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻"

