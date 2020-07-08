HYDERABAD: Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the ruling stars of Bollywood. She stunned all and sundry with her incredible acting skills and with each passing day, she emerged out as a strong actor. Deepika has been at the top of the ladder and she is one of the highest-paid stars in India. She has won many awards for her performances on screen.

Deepika is one of the most influential persons in the film industry as well. Now, the 'Ramleela' girl has achieved a great feat. She has become the third Indian to cross 50 million mark on Instagram after Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra. She thanked her fans for their tremendous support and said that without them she would not have crossed the 50 million mark on Instagram. She re-posted a series of Instagram stories by her fans and expressed gratitude for the love and support from them.

On the birthday of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram and shared a picture. She captioned it as, "The light of my life.The centre of my universe.I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance.As for the rest, I’ll tell you in person. I Love You!" Here is the post.

On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in the film, Chhapaak directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is all about the life of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika will be next seen in the flick directed by Shakun Batra. The film also features stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Here are some of the beautiful posts from the Instagram of Deepika.