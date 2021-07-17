Bollywood Actress Parinitaa Seth Entering Bigg Boss 15?

The audience is waiting for one of their most favourite reality show to make a comeback on the TV screen. Bigg Boss will soon return with a new season and some new celebrities as the contestants. Many have been approached to participate in the show but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. The participants' list will be revealed sometime later.

But the speculations are always doing rounds. Every day we get to hear a new name, a new celebrity that had been offered Bigg Boss. Some denied the rumors while some shared that they cannot comment on the matter. A recent addition to the list is yet another Bollywood actress.

TV and Film star Parinitaa Seth recently shared that she has been offered Bigg Boss 15. The 'Aashram' actress although confirmed that she will not be able to participate in the Salman Khan hosted reality show as she is not available on those dates. She probably will not be in Mumbai during the time of the BB shoot and hence could not commit to it.

Seth was seen in TV shows like ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘Maayavi Maling’. She also acted in a couple of web series.

Other big names rumored to be entering Bigg Boss 15 include comedian and actor Krishna Abhishek, Jamai Raja fame Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna. Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya’s fiancée Disha Parmar can also enter the show. We will have to wait for official confirmation as nothing is confirmed yet.

According to the sources, the original TV release date is said to be in early October, but it will air before TV on the Voot app in August. The format of this season is to be decided and contestants are being roped in. These are the celebrity contestants. The Voot episodes will not be for celebrities but only for the commoners.