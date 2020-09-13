Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is one of the stars in the Hindi cinema who has been at the centre of news ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput took place. The 'Queen' of B-town is again making headlines.

Amid the NCB's crackdown on the Bollywood drugs mafia nexus, a video of Kangana Ranaut admitting that she is being addicted to drugs is grabbing all the attention.

On March 5th, the actress shared the video with a caption, "Kangana Ranaut talks about the time when she couldn’t close her eyes because tears won’t stop."

In the video, the actress speaks about the personal struggles she faced in the Bollywood to create her mark and she also admits that she indeed was into drugs. She said that, "Soon as I ran away from my house, I became a film star in a couple of years and a drug addict. So much stuff was happening in my life, I fell into the hands of such people and all of this happened while I was still a teenager. Imagine how dangerous I am." The 'Panga' actress said that she considers 'Swami Vivekananda' as her guru. She added that she has changed a lot. Here is the video.

Recently, the actress tweeted that, "I am more than happy to oblige @MumbaiPolice, @AnilDeshmukhNCP please do my drug tests investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meet you." Here is the tweet.