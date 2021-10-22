Bollywood Actress Dress Code For NCB Interrogation

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, the daughter of actor Chunky Panday's name cropped up in Aryan Khan's drugs case after some WhatsApp chats between Ananya and Aryan Khan were found in the latter's mobile phone. Ananya Panday appeared before NCB on Thursday and she was asked to appear before the NCB today as well. Ananya Panday donned a light-hued outfit. Here is the pic.

Also Read: Netflix Red Notice Scenes That Makes It a Must Watch

Also Read: Mahesh Female Lead in Trivikram Movie Meenakshi Chaudhary Stunning Pictures

We have seen many stars when summoned in drug cases will wear white-colored outfits and sometimes they go for muted dress code. We have seen Rhea Chakraborthy, Deepika Padukone, and others wearing white-colored dresses when summoned in the drug cases. What is the reason behind wearing white or mute hues when summoned in the drug case?

Image consultant Benaisha Kharas Dongre said that "Even though ours is a diverse country, a salwar-kameez is something which almost all regions have adopted in some form or the other. It symbolizes trustworthiness and pastel colors bring neutrality to the look."

Image consultant and etiquette expert Neha Gupta stated that "Nobody wants to draw attention at this point. You have to leave that movie-star status behind and be focused on the situation and people you are dealing with. When it comes to a situation like this, celebs have to be low-key." Neha also added that it is always better to wear clothes that are comfortable.