Bollywood actress Dia Mirza strongly denied all the reports that are doing rounds in the media regarding her alleged involvement in the NCB's investigations into Bollywood's alleged drug links.

She took to her Instagram page and wrote that, "I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work."

She further wrote that, "I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me."

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence. After the incident, many shocking revelations came to the fore during the investigation. CBI and NCB are conducting investigations. Rhea Chakraborty, the alleged girlfriend of Sushant was arrested for procuring drugs and is currently lodged at Byculla jail.

According to HT reports, NCB’s deputy director KPS Malhotra said that Rhea named Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in her statement before she was arrested. The two will be summoned by the agency under Section 67 of The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.