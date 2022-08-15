Bollywood Actors Who Played Army Officer on the big screen!

India is celebrating 75th Independence Day and on this special occasion of Amrit Mahotsav, we look back at the several real-life heroes who have sacrificed their lives in the battle of keeping the country safe. However, in reel life, there are a few actors who have totally nailed their attempt of playing an Army Officer on the big screen. The pride and reverence one feels on talking about the Indian army was rightfully brought out by these amazing powerhouse talents. So today, we thought it would be apt to look back at some of Bollywood’s most inspiring and dashing army officers.

1. Priyanshu Painyuli (Rashmi Rocket)

Apart from Taapsee Pannu portraying the lead role in Rashmi Rocket, her on-screen fiance essayed by Priyanshu Painyuli won huge accolades for his effective portrayal of an Army officer and a supportive husband. Interestingly, the actor hails from an army background, as his father is a Retired Col. Vinod Kumar Painyuli from the Assam regiment.

2. Sidharth Malhotra (Shershaah)

Sidharth’s performance in the inspiring war drama was up to the mark and he surely impressed one and all with his demeanour of an army officer the late Vikram Batra. The actor looked at the part and played it well too.

3. Vicky Kaushal (URI - The Surgical Strike)

Vicky Kaushal is the latest one in Bollywood to join the bandwagon of playing an army man on the big screen. The actor’s film became a massive hit as he portrayed his character with great aplomb. Vicky’s Josh in the film took over the country in no time making this film one of the biggest hits of the year.

4. Sunny Kaushal (The Forgotten Army Azadi Ke Liye)

Kabir Khan's historical drama featuring Sunny Kaushal in the lead role narrated the untold story of the Indian National Army’s soldiers, who gave their lives for their country. While Sunny walked away with all the accolades sporting an army uniform, the actor had mentioned that it was his dream to portray a man in uniform on screen and 'The Forgotten Army...' fulfilled his wish.

5. Amit Sadh (Jeet Ki Zid)

Amit Sadh-starrer Jeet Ki Zid is based on the real-life story of Kargil war hero Major Deep Singh Senger, who was left wheelchair-bound after sustaining injuries during a mission, only to rise like a Phoenix. Needless to say, Amit was hugely appreciated for his impeccable performance as he pushed his boundaries, be it showcasing his physical strength, vulnerability or acting prowess.