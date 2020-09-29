Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14th, 2020. ED, CBI and NCB are investigating the case in all the angles. Rhea Chakraborty, the alleged girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, and many others have been arrested by NCB. CBI took over the case on 19th August and is yet to conclude the case.

The family of Sushant alleged that there has been a huge delay in the case and CBI is not coming up with definite answers. Recently, CBI said that no angle has been explored and their investigation is still continuing. What is that led to Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide is still a mystery. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, movie mafia, money laundering, murder, drugs, and many topics came to into the picture. After three months of Sushant's death, the case and investigation have changed several directions. Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested and she is the "active members of a drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers." During the investigation, Rhea said that she bought marijuana for Sushant. NCB not only arrested Rhea but also arrested few others.

Now, coming to Sushant's case, did the 'Kai Po Che' actor hang himself or someone strangulated is the most sought after question? Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh said that the doctor who is a part of AIIMS team had told him long back that the photos sent by him indicated that it's death by strangulation not suicide. The lawyer further added that, "Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR." Sushant's sister Shweta tweeted that, 'We have been so patient for so long! How long will it take to find the truth."

If we follow the case, the murder angle has been ruled out and now, the focus of Sushant's case has been shifted from the murder angle to the Bollywood drug trade. NCB has summoned top actress in the Bollywood. It is being said that Sushant Singh Rajput's case has been lost and the priority has been shifted to other cases. Reports claim that CBI has not found anything to substantiate the theory of murder.

Many say that this case is going to be continued for three to four months and later it is going to fade away just like the Tollywood drug bust which became sensational after the list of celebrity names were leaked to the media in 2017. However, close to four years the officials have barely made any progress in the case. So, let us wait and see what is going to happen in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.