Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan once again became the victim of trolls on Twitter. Many times, the starlet has been subjected to severe trolling. In many interviews, Sara said that she doesn’t care when people judge her for her weight or fashion choices or any other thing. The 'Love Aaj Kal' actress said that trolling doesn't affect her and in fact, it makes her strong enough. Now, trolls have focussed their attention on Sara Ali Khan celebrating 'Ganesh Chaturthi'.

She posted a photo on her Instagram and that's when the haters started posting comments questioning her faith. They questioned her whether she is a Muslim or a Hindu. The 'Kedarnath' actress shared the post and captioned it as, "Ganpati Bappa Morya." Sara Ali Khan looked classy in a pink coloured outfit. She left her tresses loose and added a clean dose of makeup. Here is the post.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the movie 'Love Aaj Kal' directed by Imtiaz Ali. She shared screen space along with Kartik Aaryan in the flick. Sara has been roped in for Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re'. In the movie, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar will be seen in the key roles.

Sara Ali Khan was in the news after Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Samuel Haokip revealed details about SSR's relationship with 'Kai Po Che' actor. Samuel opened upon how Sushant and Sara were inseparable during the promotions of ‘Kedarnath’ and were ‘totally in love’.