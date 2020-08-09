Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Saturday evening after he complained of breathlessness and uneasiness. A COVID-19 test was done and the results came as negative. The medical team attending the actor said that his condition is stable. He suffered from low oxygen saturation levels, however, the hospital authorities have also collected a swab of the actor for an RT-PCR test.

Sanjay Dutt took to his Twitter and tweeted that, "Just wanted to assure everyone that I'm doing well. I'm currently under medical observation and my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help and care of the doctors, nurses, and staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes and blessings."

Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt said that, "He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital around 4.30-5 pm for regular check-up as he was feeling a little breathless. They did a COVID-19 test and the result was negative. We have kept him in the hospital so that he gets all of his tests done. He has gone for a full check-up. I think he will come home on Monday."

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the movie, Panipat. He will be next seen in the flick, Sadak 2 co-starring Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Bhatt. The movie is a sequel to 1991's Sadak in which Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt acted in the lead roles and was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The movie, Sadak 2 will premiere on August 28th on Disney + Hotstar.

Sanjay Dutt celebrated his 61st birthday on 29th July and on the special day, the first look as an antagonist Adheera from the film, KGF:Chapter 2 has been released. This marks his entry into south Indian film industry.