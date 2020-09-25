Bollywood hero Salman Khan wished legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam a speedy recovery who is now critical and on maximum life support. The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' hero thanked SPB for every song that he sang for him. He took to his Twitter and tweeted as, “Bala Subramaniam sir. All the strength hope wishes from the bottom of my heart to a speedy recovery and thank you for every song u sang fr me and made special your dil dewana hero prem, Love u sir.” Here is the tweet.

SP Balu sang all the songs for Salman Khan in the film, Maine Pyar Kiya. SPB, known as the voice of Salman in the '90s. The legendary singer sang many songs for Salman Khan in the movies like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Patthar Ke Phool, Love, Saajan and Andaz Apna Apna.

Earlier, on August 5th, SPB was admitted to MGM Healthcare Hospital due to the novel coronavirus infection. Later, he recovered and now the latest statement from the hospital read, "Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5th, remains on ECMO and other life support measures. His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition." Celebrities including several Bollywood stars, Tollywood actors, directors, singers are praying for the speedy recovery of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.