Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who is under the watchful eyes of the Enforcement Directorate for her connection with the alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has approached a Delhi court and sought the judiciary permission to travel abroad for 15 days to attend the IIFA awards in Abu Dhabi. She is also seeking the court's permission to travel to France and Nepal.

The central agency has already attached Rs 7.27 crore worth of assets of the actor while there’s an active Look Out Circular against her in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh and she was stopped from boarding a flight at the Mumbai International Airport in December last year.

The ED officials are investigating the actor’s connection with Sukesh Chandrashekhar and currently she’s not allowed to leave the country. Jacqueline has been grilled several times in connection with the extortion case. According to the officials, the actor admitted that she had received expensive gifts from Sukesh as he had introduced himself as a channel owner.

Chandrashekhar had given her gifts worth over Rs 5 crore excluding the funds close to $1,73,000 and around 27,000 Australian dollars to her close family members. The probe details reveal that Chandrashekhar had paid a huge amount of money to Pinky Irani, an aide of Chamdrashekar, to introduce Jacqueline to him.