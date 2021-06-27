The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 6: Where To Watch The Finale?

A show that became part of many people’s lives, The Bold Type is finally about to end. The series took us through three best friends and their lives, their dreams, their work and their aspirations. What started with Kat, Sutton and Jane working for Scarlet will now end with them handling higher positions.

The Bold Type will end with season 5. The finale episode will air soon. Kat Edison (Aisha Dee), Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy) and Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens) started at Scarlet magazine. After working there for four years, they climbed the ranks in their team. Sutton has now become a stylist, while Jane replaces Jacqueline Carlyle.

Over the years, the bold type became a show on everyone’s Watch list. All those who started watching it couldn’t help but binge it overnight. Season 5 started airing in the US on May 26. The ones living in the US can watch the show but others will probably have to wait for more.

Also Read: The Bold Type Season 5 Finale: How Does it End?

The audience is now waiting for the new season to be available to watch. As of yet, there is no date or confirmation as to when it will be available on the OTT platform. The first four seasons of the Bold Type were made available on Netflix to watch. Although the latest season has already aired in the US, there has been no confirmation of it dropping on Netflix for other countries.

Where to Watch?

Since we have no details or announcement from Netflix, fans will just have to wait for a little more time to watch it on the OTT platform. But if you can't wait for Netflix to drop the fifth season, you can take a look at the Hulu app.

The final episode of the season and the show is titled “I Expect You to Have Adventures” and will air soon. If you are in the US, you can watch it on TV. Other options are watching it on the laptop or mobile. You can watch it on the Freeform site or the Freeform app.

On Hulu, you can get a 30-day free trial and watch it there. Later you can get a Hulu package at $5.99 per month. Alternatively, you have options including Apple TV, Google Play and Vudu. FuboTV or Sling TV are also on the list.